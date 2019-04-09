MLB: Cards cool off Dodgers, Mariners stay hot against Royals

>>Cardinals Edge Dodgers

(St. Louis, MO) — Paul Goldschmidt scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the sixth inning as the Cardinals edged the Dodgers 4-3 in St. Louis. Jose Martinez tied the game earlier in the frame with an RBI single. Marcell Ozuna drilled a two-run homer in the first for St. Louis. Miles Mikolas fired six frames of three-run ball to get the win and Jordan Hicks notched his second save. LA starter Hyun-Jin Ryu left in the second with a groin injury. Corey Seager went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Dodgers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

>>Mariners Bombard Royals With Eight-Run Sixth

(Kansas City, MO) — Edwin Encarnación homered twice and drove in four in an eight-run Mariners’ sixth inning in a 13-5 triumph over the Royals in Kansas City. Dylan Moore, Daniel Vogelbach and Jay Bruce also homered for Seattle, which at 10-and-2 owns the best record in the American League. Homer Bailey took the loss, allowing three homers and seven runs in five-plus innings. Whit Merrifield had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 29 games, one shy of the Royals’ record held by George Brett. The Royals have lost seven straight.

>>Angels Snatch Win Against Brewers

(Anaheim, CA) — Mike Trout made a leaping catch to steal a potential homer from Christian Yelich to save the Angels in a 5-2 victory over Milwaukee in Anaheim. Trevor Cahill struck out eight over six innings of two-run ball for the win. LA has won four in a row after a 1-6 start to the season. Mike Moustakas hit his 150th career homer for Milwaukee in the loss. Jhoulys Chacin gave up three runs in six and a third to take the loss. Milwaukee has lost two-of-three to slip to 8-and-3 overall.

>>Cubs Crush Pirates In Home Opener

(Chicago, IL) — Ben Zobrist’s two-run single highlighted a six-run second inning as the Cubs crushed the Pirates 10-0 in their home opener at Wrigley Field. Starting pitcher Jon Lester doubled in a run and scored in the big inning, but left in the top of the third with hamstring tightness. Brad Brach picked up the win in relief. Kyle Schwarber smacked a two-run homer in the fourth for the Cubs, who improved to 3-and-7. Melky Cabrera had two of the seven hits for Pittsburgh, which saw its four-game winning streak end. Bucs starter Jameson Taillon also exited after taking a line drive to the head in the second inning. Taillon, who fell to 0-and-2, finished the inning but was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the third.

>>Rays Cruise Past White Sox

(Chicago, IL) — The Rays scored two runs in the first inning and two more in the second as they cruised to a 5-1 win over the White Sox in Chicago. Blake Snell struck out 11 over six innings of one-run ball for his second win. Daniel Robertson and Avisail [[ ah-vah-sye-EEL ]] Garcia both had two hits and an RBI for Tampa Bay, which is 8-and-3. Jose Rondon hit a solo homer for the Sox, who fell to 3-and-6 with their third straight loss. Carlos Rodon was tagged for four runs in less than five frames to suffer the loss.