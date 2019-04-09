BREAKING: Kellie Harper leaving Missouri State to coach Tennessee

Fox Sports Knoxville was the first to report late Monday night that Missouri State women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper will be named the next women’s basketball coach at Tennessee. Harper will replace Holly Warlick, who was fired on March 27 after seven seasons. Harper played for the Lady Vols when Warlick was an assistant under Pat Summitt.

Harper, who was Kellie Jolly at the time, won three national championships as a player under Summit. Harper will become just the third women’s basketball coach in Tennessee history.

On Monday, CollegeInsider.com announced Harper as its Kay Yow Coach of the Year Award winner presented annually to the Division I women’s head coach. The Lady Bears appeared in the final USA Today Coaches Poll in the 24th spot, their first national ranking in 15 years.