MLB recaps: Waino bounces back, Whit keeps streak alive. Hottest hitting teams come to STL and KC Monday

>>Cardinals Trip Up Padres

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals topped the Padres 4-1 in St. Louis behind the pitching of Adam Wainwright, who allowed one run and struck out nine over six innings. Paul DeJong put the Cards ahead with a fourth inning two-run double. Yadier Molina had three hits and scored a run for St. Louis, which avoided a three-game sweep. Left-hander Matt Strahm took the loss, although he allowed just one earned run and four hits over five innings. Eric Hosmer drove in the San Diego run with a third-inning single.

>>Tigers Win Fifth In Row, Down Royals who have dropped six straight.

(Detroit, MI) — Tyson Ross yielded one run while striking out eight over seven innings in the Tigers’ 3-1 win over the Royals in Detroit. Christin Stewart led the Detroit offense with a single, triple, two RBI and scored a run. Shane Greene picked up his seventh save as the Tigers have won five straight. Brad Keller took the loss, yielding three runs on five hits over six innings. Whit Merrifield had three of the seven Kansas City hits and scored its only run in the first inning. Merrifield has hit safely in 28 games two shy of George Brett’s franchise record of 30. He’ll go for 29 tonight at home when the Royals host the hot-hitting Mariners. The Royals have lost six in a row after beginning the season 2-and-0.

>>Dodgers Pound Rockies

(Denver, CO) — Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy both homered as the Dodgers pounded the Rockies 12-6 at Coors Field. David Freese, Joc Pederson, Austin Barnes and Julio Urias all drove in runs. Urias went three and two-thirds innings and allowed three runs. Joe Kelly picked up the win for Los Angeles, which has won eight of 10 to begin the season. The Dodgers will travel to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals in a four-game set with Hyun-Jin Ryu will take the ball for LA against Miles Mikolas. LA has hit 24 home runs in their first ten games.

In four of the Dodgers eight wins, they have scored ten or more runs. Their 84 runs scored are tops in the National League and one only behind MLB leading Seattle who comes into Kauffman Stadium Monday night.

>>Mariners Cruise Past White Sox

(Chicago, IL) — Daniel Vogelbach homered twice and drove in six runs as the Mariners crushed the White Sox 12-5 in Chicago. Edwin Encarnacion also homered and had four RBI on the day. Wade LeBlanc picked up his second win of the season with six innings of two-run ball. The Mariners have won nine of 11 to begin the year. Tim Anderson had four hits for the White Sox and added his third home run of the season. Ivan Nova took the loss after allowing seven runs over two-and-a-third innings. Seattle has hit 26 home runs in their first ten games.