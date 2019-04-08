Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Coaching is more than 38-0 for Northwest Missouri State’s McCollum

Coaching is more than 38-0 for Northwest Missouri State’s McCollum

By

Northwest Missouri State University’s Ben McCollum is the 2019 recipient of the NABC Basketball Coach of the Year award.  McCollum was presented with his award during the coaches convention which is held at the Final Four site, which this year is in Minneapolis, MN.  McCollum led the Bearcats to a perfect 38-0 record and the NCAA Division II national championship. Northwest became only the fifth program to complete an undefeated season and capture the NCAA Division II national title.

McCollum has guided the Bearcats to six straight MIAA regular season titles and four consecutive MIAA tournament crowns. In 10 seasons at Northwest, McCollum has an overall record of 241-75. In NCAA tournament play, McCollum has a mark of 19-5 with two national championships (2017, 2019).