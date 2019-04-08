Blues open the playoffs at Winnipeg on Wednesday

The Blues open the postseason Wednesday night against the Winnipeg Jets in game one of a best-of-seven series in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Jets have home-ice advantage so Games 1 and 2 will be played at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Games 3 and 4 will take place at the Enterprise Center. St. Louis was 1-2-and-1 against the Jets in the regular season.

The Jets led the Central Division with 68 points on Feb. 1, but finished 14-14-3. The Blues were last in the NHL at 15-18-4 on Jan. 2 before winning 11 in a row from Jan. 23 to Feb. 19. St. Louis was 23-6-4 after Feb. 1. A big reason for that has been the play of goalie Jordan Binnington. The rookie went (24-5-1, 1.89 GAA, .927 save percentage) since getting a shot to play on January 6.

Vladimir Tarasenko led St. Louis with 33 goals (16 since Feb. 2) and 12 on the power play. A key addition to the Blues this past offseason was the acquisition of Ryan O’Reilly. He was second on the team with 28 goals but led the team with 77 points.

Jets: 47-30-5, 99 points, second in Central

Blues: 45-28-9, 99 points, third in Central

Season series: WPG 3-1-0; STL 1-2-1