LISTEN: Eric Hosmer happy to be back in Missouri

Eric Hosmer, leaves the cage after taking batting practice at Busch Stadium

Don’t get me wrong. Former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer is loving life in San Diego. As he starts his second year with the Padres after signing an eight-year, $144 million dollar contract following the 2017 season, Hosmer told me he enjoys coming back to Missouri and playing in a park where he had some great battles with the Cardinals during the I-70 Series.

While the Royals are in retooling mode, fans still think about the incredible run during 2014 and 2015.  I asked Hosmer if he ever thinks about those days.  He says absolutely.

Check out our quick conversation as I grabbed him coming off the field following batting practice.