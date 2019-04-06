Cardinals drop home opener to Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. capped a three-run seventh inning as the Padres spoiled the Cardinals’ home opener with a 5-3 win at Busch Stadium.

Franchy Cordero’s sac-fly broke a 2-all tie before Tatis went deep.

Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run, pinch-homer in the sixth that put the Friars ahead 2-1. Robert Stock got the win and Kirby Yates his fourth save.

Alex Reyes took the loss in relief for St. Louis. Starter Jack Flaherty pitched five shutout innings.

Paul DeJong and Paul Goldschmidt hit solo homers for the Redbirds.