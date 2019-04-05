Missouri Catholic Diocese reports $700k paid out in clergy abuse settlements

Missourinet

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau says it has spent more than $700,000 settling claims of clergy abuse over the last 32 years. In a letter with the report, Bishop Edward Rice apologized and said he directed the independent review “in the spirit of accuracy, transparency, and truthfulness”.

The bishop said the review that took more than six months to complete covers all clergy files over the 63-year history of the southern Missouri diocese. It shows the diocese has spent more than $636,000 paying alleged victims. Another $70,000 financed victim counseling, medications and future funeral expenses.

The report also says 16 priests were credibly accused of child abuse, with the earliest case involving a priest who assisted before the diocese was formed in 1956.

To view the entire report, click here.

