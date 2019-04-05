Governor seeks federal damage assessments for seven Missouri counties

Governor Parson has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency begin preliminary flood damage assessments for seven counties. The counties include Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, and Ray. Parson, a Republican, says the damage from the historic flooding has devastated some northwest and southeast Missouri communities. And even though the floods haven’t fully receded, the governor says it’s time to begin assessing.

Damages to homes, businesses and infrastructure will be used to seek a federal disaster declaration and federal assistance in those counties. Other counties are expected to be added.

FEMA damage assessments are done before ag disaster declarations are sought through the USDA.

On March 21, Parson declared a state of emergency in response to worsening conditions along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers as a result of excessive rainfall, releases from upstream reservoirs, and snow melt. On March 29, the Governor signed an executive order giving the Department of Natural Resources flexibility in easing regulations in support of flooding response and recovery.

