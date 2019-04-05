AMBER Alert launched for reported abduction of two toddlers in Missouri

Two toddlers have been reportedly kidnapped this morning in eastern Missouri’s St. Charles. A press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol says law enforcement officers are looking for Alexia and Fernando Merez. They are believed to be with their biological father, 24-year-old Fernando Marez.

According to the release, the suspect physically assaulted the children’s mother and threatened to kill one of the kids before leaving the scene with another unknown Hispanic man and woman. They could be traveling in a tan four-door passenger car with Missouri or Illinois license plates, possibly with E15 on the plates.

Alexia Marez is described as a Hispanic female, age 1, with black hair and wearing a white and pink flower onesie and blue pants.

Fernando Marez, is a Hispanic, male, age 3, with black hair and wearing blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

The suspect, Fernando Marez, is described as a Hispanic male, age 24, hgt 5’7”, 145 lbs, wearing a blue t-shirt, black vest, dark blue jeans, and champion shoes. He has tattoos of the children’s names on both arms.

Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.

