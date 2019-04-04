MLB: Royals drop opener to Tigers, Bauer’s no-hit for the Tribe, Cubs lose again

>>Tigers Down Royals In Home Opener

Spencer Turnbull struck out 10 in six innings and the Tigers took advantage of four straight walks in the seventh inning to beat the Royals 5-4 in Detroit’s home opener. Niko Goodrum drove in three of the Tigers’ runs. Blaine Hardy picked up the win in relief, while Shane Greene notched his fifth save. Royals reliever Kyle Zimmer walked all three batters he faced in the seventh inning and two scored to take the loss. Alex Gordon homered and drove in two Kansas City runs. The Royals have lost four straight after opening the season with two wins.

>>Bauer pulled before he can attempt complete game no-hit bid

Trevor Bauer was pulled by manager Terry Francona after seven hitless innings and 117 pitches, and watched from the dugout as Toronto’s Freddy Galvis broke up Cleveland’s bid for a combined no-hitter with a leadoff single in the ninth inning of the Indians’ 4-1 win Thursday night.

Bauer was attempting to throw Cleveland’s first no-hitter in 38 years – on the 25th anniversary of Progressive Field’s opening – but was taken out as his pitch count increased.

”It was the right decision,” Bauer said.

>> Cubs drop another game

Max Fried took a perfect game into the sixth inning, Nick Markakis drive in five runs with five hits that included three doubles and the Atlanta Braves beat Yu Darvish and the Cubs for a three-game sweep.

Chicago has lost five straight and is 1-5 for the first time since 2012, when it lost 101 games.

Fried (1-0), making only his 10th career start and his first this season after two scoreless relief appearances, recorded 17 straight outs to open the game. Mark Zagunis singled up the middle with two outs in the sixth.