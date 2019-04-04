MLB Recaps: Royals bullpen slumps, Cardinals bats rally late and Central Division recaps

>>Twins Rally Past Royals

(Kansas City, MO) — The Twins put up two runs in the eighth inning and one more in the ninth to rally for a 7-6 win over the Royals in Kansas City. Max Kepler’s two-run single in the eighth tied the game before Eddie Rosario put Minnesota up with an RBI-single in the ninth. Mitch Garver finished with three hits, two RBI and scored twice for the Twins, who improved to 4-and-1 with their third straight victory. Trevor May picked up the win and Blake Parker posted his second save. Alex Gordon clubbed a three-run homer and knocked in four runs for the Royals, who have dropped three in-a-row after opening the season with two wins. Wily Peralta took the loss.

>>Cardinals Hold On Late To Beat Pirates

(Pittsburgh, PA) — Dakota Hudson induced an easy ground ball to short from Erik Gonzalez to end a bases-loaded rally in the 10th to give the Cardinals the 5-4 win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer in the eighth to tie the game at 3-3 and then scored on a wild pitch from Francisco Liriano in the 10th to stake St. Louis to a two-run lead. Miles Mikolas gave up three earned on seven hits and two walks in five innings, but did not factor in the decision. Gonzalez tripled in a run in the second and Jung Ho Kang homered in the third for the Bucs. Jameson Taillon gave up just three hits and one earned in seven, but didn’t factor in the decision.

Elsewhere in the AL Central

>>Tigers Edge Yankees On Beckham Homer

(Bronx, NY) — Gordon Beckham hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to break a 1-all tie to lead the Tigers to a 2-1 win over the Yankees in the Bronx. Matthew Boyd stuck out a career-high 13 while allowing just one run over six-and-a-third innings. Buck Farmer got the win and Shane Greene his fourth save as Detroit took two-of-three. Aaron Judge singled in the lone run for New York in the third. The Yankees struck out 18 times in all and lost for the fourth time in five games to fall to 2-and-4. Chad Green took the loss in relief.

>>Junis Will Start Today In Detroit

(Detroit, MI) — Jakob Junis will be the Royals starter today in their first road game in Detroit. Junis defeated the White Sox in his first start. The Tigers will counter with Spencer Turnbull in their home opener. The Royals also designated for assignment Rule Five draft pick Chris Ellis to make roster space for Homer Bailey.

>>Brewers Sweep Reds With Shutout

(Cincinnati, OH) — Freddy Peralta fired eight shutout innings as the Brewers blanked the Reds 1-0 and swept the three-game series in Cincinnati. Peralta struck out 11 while giving up just two hits and did not walk a batter. Alex Wilson closed it out for his first save. Manny Pina plated the lone run with an RBI-single in the second inning for the Crew, who improved to 6-and-1 on the season. Luis Castillo suffered the tough-luck loss for the Reds after giving up just one run on one hit and four walks over seven frames. Cincy is 1-and-4.

>>Braves Rally Past Cubs With Four-Run Eighth

(Cumberland, GA) — Johan Camargo hit a three-run double in a four-run eighth inning to rally the Braves to a 6-4 win over the Cubs at SunTrust Park. Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies homered for Atlanta. Luke Jackson picked up the win and Arodys Vizcaino notched the save as the Braves won their second straight. Wilson Contreras went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer for Chicago. Steve Cishek took the loss for the Cubs, who have dropped four-of-five to begin the season.