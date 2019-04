The first player from the Alliance of America Football to join the NFL is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are bringing back cornerback Keith Reaser, who previously played one game with KC in 2017. Reaser has also been with the San Francisco 49ers. He recorded 12 tackles and three interceptions in eight games this season with the AAF’s Orlando Apollos. The AAF suspended operations earlier this week and is now allowing all of its players to sign with NFL teams.

