Blues score five in the first period to beat Flyers, but still trail in the Central

The Blues scored five times in the first 9 minutes, 41 seconds to set a franchise record for quickest five-goal start to a game, and St. Louis kept their Central Division title hopes alive with a 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. This game passed the previous record of five in the opening 13:45 set on Jan. 3, 1970, in a 6-0 win over Pittsburgh.

St. Louis, which improved to 8-1-2 since March 16, remains one point behind Nashville, which beat Vancouver 3-2 on Thursday night. The Winnipeg Jets gained a point with an overtime loss in Colorado.

With one-game to play, the Blues and Jets are tied with 97 points. The Predators have 98. The Blues wrap up the season at home against the Canucks on Saturday.