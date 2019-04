Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Two rough outings for Miles Mikolas, but how is this compared to how he started last year? Not much different.

Royals manager Ned Yost keeps his cool while his bullpen struggles.

A modern-day pitcher has tied a Bob Gibson mark I never thought would be touched.

Mr. Clutch. Former Cardinals star David Freese. The numbers are staggering.