Second chance for Cruz leads to Royals loss

>>Twins Rally To Beat Royals In 10 Innings

The Royals bullpen failed again. The Twins scored two late runs off Royals relievers Ian Kennedy and Brad Boxberger to win 5-4 at Kauffman Stadium. Cruz hit a ball down the third base line that Chris Owings picked up and stepped on third base for an inning-ending force out. But umpires Mark Ripperger and James Hoye conferred and ruled it a foul ball, giving Cruz another chance. Cruz beat the shift with a single through the right side giving the Twins the lead. Kennedy yielded a run in the ninth for a blown save, while Boxberger took the loss, yielding the go-ahead run in the 10th on two hits and a walk.

Adalberto Mondesi had three hits, including an inside-the-park homer in the eighth to put Kansas City up 4-3. He was a triple shy of the cycle. Ryan O’Hearn also homered for the Royals. The Royals were the last major league team to hit a home run.

>>Bailey Will Start Today For Royals

Homer Bailey will make his Royals debut this afternoon and start against the Twins to conclude this five-game opening homestand. The Royals signed Bailey to a minor league contract in February and he will be added to the major league roster today. He went 1-and-14 with a 6.09 ERA in 20 starts last season with the Reds. The Royals will hit the road tomorrow, playing in Detroit.

>>Royals Acquire Catcher Susac From Orioles

The Royals obtained backup catcher Andrew Susac from the Orioles for cash considerations. The 29-year-old has a .221 average with seven home runs and 35 RBIs in 113 games over five seasons in the majors with the Giants, Brewers and Orioles. Susac will likely report to the Royals’ Triple-A Omaha affiliate and provide veteran insurance.