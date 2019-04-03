Former Missouri U.S. Senator defends Biden, commends his humanity

Former U.S. Senator Jean Carnahan, D-Missouri, is defending former Vice President Joe Biden, who has been accused by two women of improper touching. Carnahan served in the upper chamber for two years after her husband, Governor Mel Carnahan, died in a plane crash in 2000. They also lost their son, Randy, in that crash.

Biden’s first wife and a son were killed in a car crash before he joined the Senate.

In several tweets Tuesday, Jean Carnahan had all good things to say about Biden.

Joe took both of my hands in his and looked me in the eye for a long while before he spoke. He said simply, “I know, I know.” For a brief moment we were two souls joined by a loss that changed our lives. After that, Joe would often pause to ask how I was getting along. 4/8 — Jean Carnahan (@Jean_Carnahan) April 2, 2019

It was his empathy and encouragement more than that of any of my colleagues, that gave me strength to meet each day. And, yes, I sometimes, got a shoulder pat or even a head kiss. Joe has a deep desire to share in the lives of others—their grief, pain, and joy. 5/8 — Jean Carnahan (@Jean_Carnahan) April 2, 2019

He reaches out through the human touch to connect and express those feelings. As Mother Teresa said, “People have forgotten what the human touch is, what it is to smile, for somebody to recognize them, somebody to wish them well.” 6/8 — Jean Carnahan (@Jean_Carnahan) April 2, 2019

Joe has not forgotten this; it’s part of who he is. Like everything else about his big, Irish personality, he expresses those feelings with exuberance and sincerity. 7/8 — Jean Carnahan (@Jean_Carnahan) April 2, 2019

It’s been said that healing from a loss is like having a pebble in your shoe. It’s always there, but you keep on walking. Joe, keep on walking. Our country needs a little humanity right now. 8/8 — Jean Carnahan (@Jean_Carnahan) April 2, 2019

Biden, who is considering a 2020 run for president, made the following statement to the national media:

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately.”

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

Mel Carnahan defeated John Ashcroft in 2000 to take the incumbent Republican’s seat. Jean Carnahan assumed the office after her husband died.

