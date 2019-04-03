Blues in Chicago looking to keep pace with Central Division leaders. Another honor for Binnington

>>Blues At Blackhawks Tonight

(Chicago, IL) — The Blues are in Chicago tonight to play the Blackhawks. St. Louis has won six of its last seven games, including a 3-2 shootout victory against the Avalanche on Monday. The Blues are third in the Central Division, trailing the Jets and Predators by just two points with three games left in the regular season. St. Louis has already clinched a playoff spot.

>>Jordan Binnington Named NHL Rookie Of The Month

(St. Louis, MO) — Blues goalie Jordan Binnington is bringing home another ward. The first-year goaltender has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for March. Last month, Binnington went 6-3-and-0 with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He was also named Rookie of the Month for February.