BillPollockShow–Fallon bombs Mahomes interview. Yost sticks up for Royals bullpen. Greinke proves pitchers can hit (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Remember when we thought Liquid Paper would solve all of our problems?

Patrick Mahomes has been so busy, he’s finally getting around to visit Jimmy Fallon and the interview is a complete bust.

A look around MLB. Royals bullpen stumbles again, Ned Yost sticks up for his guys. Greinke one of the few pitchers who can “hit,” and Bryce Harper doing his best to be a complete tool in D.C.