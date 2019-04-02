Blues continue to climb. Now trail first place Winnipeg by just two points with three games to play

Blues Edge Avalanche In Shootout

(St. Louis, MO) — Ryan O’Reilly scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the Blues to a 3-2 win over the Avalanche in St. Louis. Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko both scored regulation goals for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington stopped 24 of 26 shots for the Blues, who have won seven of their last nine. Gabriel Landeskog and Alexander Kerfoot both scored goals in the third for the Avalanche to force extra time. Philipp Grubauer allowed two goals on 27 shots for Colorado, which sits two points ahead of Arizona for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Binnington tied the franchise record for wins by a rookie goalie with 22.

(Chicago, IL) — Kevin Hayes scored in overtime to give the Jets a 4-3 win over the Blackhawks in Chicago. Jack Roslovic scored two goals for Winnipeg, which snapped a three-game skid. The Jets have 96 points, moving them two ahead of the Blues and Predators atop the Central Division. Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist for Chicago. Corey Crawford made 34 saves, including Mark Scheifele’s penalty shot 40 seconds into the second period. The Blackhawks lost for the sixth time in their last eight games.

The Blues play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Wednesday.