Chiefs acquire edge rusher from Cleveland

The Kansas City Chiefs have acquired edge

rusher Emmanuel Ogbah from Cleveland in a swap for safety Eric

Murray, who was originally drafted by current Browns general

manager John Dorsey.

Ogbah did not report for the start of the Browns’ offseason program

Monday, a sign that a trade was in the works. The 25-year-old

defensive end was picked 32nd overall in the 2016 draft, and he had

12+ sacks while starting all 40 games he played over the past three

seasons.

He had three sacks and 40 tackles in 14 games last season.

The Chiefs have been adding edge rushers that fit into new

defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s 4-3 scheme