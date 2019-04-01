Chiefs acquire edge rusher from Cleveland

The Kansas City Chiefs have acquired edge
rusher Emmanuel Ogbah from Cleveland in a swap for safety Eric
Murray, who was originally drafted by current Browns general
manager John Dorsey.
Ogbah did not report for the start of the Browns’ offseason program
Monday, a sign that a trade was in the works. The 25-year-old
defensive end was picked 32nd overall in the 2016 draft, and he had
12+ sacks while starting all 40 games he played over the past three
seasons.
He had three sacks and 40 tackles in 14 games last season.
The Chiefs have been adding edge rushers that fit into new
defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s 4-3 scheme