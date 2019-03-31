Bowyer chases Hamlin to the finish

(NASCAR)—Sunrise Beach NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer came within 2.7 seconds of his first victory of the year at the Texas Motor Speedway,

Denny Hamlin beat Bowyer out of the pits on the last stop and joined Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski as a two-time winner this year.

Bowyer (with son Cash walking to the track) started 25th as NASCAR again had trouble managing its qualifying procedures, leaving Bowyer angry at the interpretation of rules about cars blocking other cars in the pit lane during qualifying runs. He did work his way to the lead for three laps before the midway point but couldn’t get back to P1 for the rest of the race. He said afterwards that Hamlin “just came out of the pits too far ahead of me and there wasn’t much I could do about it.”

The finish was his third top ten this year, his second top five. The race was the first he has led in 2019. He’s eleventh in the points.

It’s back to a short track next weekend for NASCAR. Bristol.

(IndyCar)—IndyCar races next weekend at the Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.

[Formula 1)—Lewis Hamilton passed Charles LeClerc’s ailing Ferrari with ten laps to go to claim his first win of the year. Teammate Valtteri Bottas got around LeClerc with four laps left to finish second. LeClerc hung on to third..

LeClerc and teamamate Sebastien Vettel dominated qualifying, with LeClerc claiming his first F1 pole and Vettel starting alongside. The two Mercedes drivers, Hamilton and Bottas started n row two but Leclerc had the race in hand before his engine went sour.

The Chinese Grand Prix is in two weeks.