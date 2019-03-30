Goldschmidt blasts three homers as Cards down Brewers

Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs and then was intentionally walked in the ninth inning with a chance to tie the

major league record, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-5 Friday night.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell signaled for the free pass with one out and a runner on second. Cardinals fans behind the visiting

dugout cheered as Goldschmidt approached the plate and booed loudly when Counsell made the move.

Just 18 players have hit four homers in a game, including J.D. Martinez and Scooter Gennett in 2017.

Goldschmidt had four hits and drove in five in his second game with St. Louis. The six-time All-Star was 0 for 3 with three strikeouts

in his first game Thursday after an offseason trade from Arizona. Set to test free agency after this season, Goldschmidt instead

signed a $130 million deal to stay with St. Louis through 2024 last weekend.