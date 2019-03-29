Wong goes deep twice in Cardinals loss, but maintains “I’m a gap-to-gap” hitter

Kolten Wong hit a total of nine home runs in 2018 and finished strong in the second half of the season. Hoping to build on the end on 2018, Wong got off to a great start in 2019, hitting two home runs in the Cardinals 5-4 loss to the Brewers on Opening Day in Milwaukee. Wong insists he is not a power hitter.

The ball was definitely flying out of Miller Park on Thursday. The teams combined for six home runs.

Christian Yelich smacked a three-run homer off Miles Mikolas to put Milwaukee on top 4-3. Mike Moustakas and starter Jhoulys Chacin added solo home runs for the Crew also off Mikolas. In Mikolas’ first-ever start with St. Louis (which came last April 3rd in Milwaukee), he allowed three homers in that game as well. Harrison Bader also went deep for the Redbirds.