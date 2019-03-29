Parson signs executive order to ease requirements during, after Missouri flooding

Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order today giving the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director some flexibility in easing requirements during the flood emergency underway. A press release today from the governor’s office says Director Carol Comer will have the discretionary authority to temporarily or suspend environmental rules or regulations currently under her purview during the emergency and following recovery period.

Northwest and southeast Missouri have especially been hit hard by recent flooding.

Parson says the move will best serve the interests of public health and safety.

The governor and some Missouri state and federal officials have criticized the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers river management.