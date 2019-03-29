Keller nearly flawless in helping Royals get off to a good start in 2019

Brad Keller allowed two singles over seven scoreless innings and the Royals held on for a 5-3 win over the White Sox in the season opener in Kansas City. Keller got the nod for Opening Day midway through Spring Training when it was clear that Danny Duffy would not be ready to go for the start of the season. Keller was excited to help KC get off on the right foot in 2019. Last season, the Royals lost 11 of their first 14 games.

Jorge Soler drove in two runs with a double and single, and Adalberto Mondesi tripled twice, drove in a run and scored. The Royals only ended up with five hits on the day, but Ned Yost says they took advantage of their opportunities.

The Royals used four pitchers in Chicago’s three-run ninth before Brad Boxberger got the final out for the save. Tim Anderson, Daniel Palka and Eloy Jimenez drove in runs for the Sox. Yolmer Sanchez lined out to right with the bases loaded to end the game. Rain delayed the start an hour and 46 minutes.