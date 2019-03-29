Far southwest Missouri in “slight risk” category for severe thunderstorms Friday night (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield says severe weather is possible Friday night into early Saturday morning in far southwest Missouri, primarily along the I-49 corridor.

NWS meteorologist Doug Cramer says hail and damaging winds are possible.

“We do have still a slight risk for some severe thunderstorms in southeast Kansas and then areas along the Interstate 49 corridor from about Nevada down to Joplin,” Cramer says.

Lamar is also in the “slight risk” category area.

“So for the Interstate 49 corridor, we’re looking anytime after about 9 o’clock this evening,” says Carver. “And then throughout the overnight hours, they’ll be a risk for some severe thunderstorms.”

Cramer says quarter-size hail and damaging winds are possible.

He also urges motorists to be cautious near low water crossing areas this weekend.

“Whenever we get these types of systems if we can get some localized rainfall, they’ll be a risk for, you know, some low water crossing flooding, so anybody traveling this evening may want to just kind of be a little bit cautious,” Cramer tells Missourinet.

Meantime, the NWS in St. Louis is warning that another two inches of rain is expected by Saturday morning for mid-Missouri’s Jefferson City, Columbia, Sedalia and Lake of the Ozarks.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and National Weather Service Springfield meteorologist Doug Cramer, which was recorded on March 29, 2019:

