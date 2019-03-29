BillPollockShow–Kellie Harper @MSULadyBears coach joins me, plus hot takes from #MarchMadness @Royals and @Cardinals (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

12:00–Missouri State has advanced to the Sweet 16, heading to Sweet Home Chicago to face Stanford. Lady Bears coach Kellie Harper can’t wait to play a team she respects so much and she can’t wait to see what her team can do this weekend.

5:40–Hot takes from March Madness. Hear from the winners and losers of last night’s matchups.

At the start, reaction from the Royals and Cardinals on Opening Day