Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Hometown College Report / #BillPollockShow–Kellie Harper @MSULadyBears coach joins me, plus hot takes from #MarchMadness @Royals and @Cardinals (PODCAST)

#BillPollockShow–Kellie Harper @MSULadyBears coach joins me, plus hot takes from #MarchMadness @Royals and @Cardinals (PODCAST)

By

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcherSound Cloud and Facebook

12:00–Missouri State has advanced to the Sweet 16, heading to Sweet Home Chicago to face Stanford.  Lady Bears coach Kellie Harper can’t wait to play a team she respects so much and she can’t wait to see what her team can do this weekend.

5:40–Hot takes from March Madness.  Hear from the winners and losers of last night’s matchups.

At the start, reaction from the Royals and Cardinals on Opening Day