Missouri couple to give loads of hay to Nebraska farmers suffering from flooding

Two southwest Missouri farmers are working to help Nebraska flood victims by donating hay. Don and Jonee Davis of Wheaton are giving about 19,000 pounds of hay to help Nebraska farmers who have had their livestock feed washed away by flood waters.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” Davis tells Springfield television station KOLR. “We have extra hay. People lost their livelihood, their homes, their lives, and we’re blessed to have a little extra to be able to give.”

Dustin Colvard, of Colvard Trucking in nearby Marshfield, is hauling the hay. He says he’s helping because that’s how he was raised.

“I know if I was down like that, I’d sure like to have a helping hand once in a while,” Colvard says.

The hay will replenish the feed farmers have for their livestock.

“It’s going to help their cows, either give them bedding or it’s going to give them something to eat and get them through until the grass gets growing again,” he says.

Davis says she believes everyone can donate something.

“It’d be nice if everyone could just donate one bale,” she says. “I know that farmers are short. Hay has been a real premium this year, but I know they have one bale somewhere [that] they could drop off and could be picked up.”

If they were in the same situation, she hopes the favor would be returned.

“It could very likely be us next time. I would hope they would step up to help us,” Davis says.

Colvard is not taking any cash donations but if you want to donate hay or help, you can contact him at (417) 353-1264.

By Madison Hever of television station KOLR in Springfield