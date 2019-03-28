BillPollockShow–#Mizzou forward Jontay disobeyed doctors. #OpeningDay @Royals and @Cardinals preview with our expert (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Did anyone else find it strange that Jontay Porter re-injured his ACL less than six months after first injuring it before the Mizzou men’s basketball season? According to Jontay, he was back on the court when he shouldn’t have been.

Opening Day for the Royals and Cardinals. Our baseball expert Jeff Wilder talks about the Royals avoiding a 104-loss repeat like last year. He praises the Cardinals for signing Miles Mikolas to an extension but wonders if Miles can come close to his 18-win season. He also predicts Jordan Hicks will become baseball’s best closer…this year!