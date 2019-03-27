WATCH: MLB gets their fans hyped for the start of the season

Technically the Major League Baseball season has already started with Seattle winning two games over Oakland in Japan. However, Thursday is our official Opening Day. The Cardinals start at 1:10 at Milwaukee and the Royals host the White Sox with a first pitch scheduled for 3:15. I searched the official Twitter feeds for all 30 teams and found their hype videos to pump up their fans.
Hype video #TimeToFly
Let's bring it HOME.#TimeToFly
Get ready KC #AlwaysRoyal
The only time to enjoy watching paint dry. #OpeningDay #AlwaysRoyal
🎟
Chicago Cubs #EverybodyIn
All the feels for #OpeningDay! Whether home or away, we want #EverybodyIn.
Oakland A’s #RootedInOakland
Opening Day and Night are upon us and we are HYPE.
🎟: #RootedInOakland
Texas Rangers #TogetherWe
#TogetherWe pic.twitter.com/mkfDUUvkTR
Detroit Tigers … meh
You ready for #OpeningDayDET?
🎟:
Cleveland Indians looking to #RallyTogether
Home is at the corner of Carnegie & Ontario.
Welcome home for 2019. #RallyTogether
New York Yankees bloopers ???
They can’t always get it right the 1st time…
Here are your 2019 Yankees Commercial Bloopers!
Toronto Blue Jays … hype letter? #LetsGoBlueJays (longest hashtag in MLB?)
Don't worry, we've got you covered.#OpeningDay | #LetsGoBlueJays
Seattle Mariners, short but sweet #TrueToTheBlue
All the exhibition games are in the rearview—now it’s for real. Again.
Red Sox vs. Mariners starts Thursday. #TrueToTheBlue
