Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / WATCH: MLB gets their fans hyped for the start of the season

WATCH: MLB gets their fans hyped for the start of the season

By

Technically the Major League Baseball season has already started with Seattle winning two games over Oakland in Japan. However, Thursday is our official Opening Day. The Cardinals start at 1:10 at Milwaukee and the Royals host the White Sox with a first pitch scheduled for 3:15. I searched the official Twitter feeds for all 30 teams and found their hype videos to pump up their fans.

Hype video #TimeToFly

Get ready KC #AlwaysRoyal

Chicago Cubs #EverybodyIn

Oakland A’s #RootedInOakland

Texas Rangers #TogetherWe

Detroit Tigers … meh

Cleveland Indians looking to #RallyTogether

New York Yankees bloopers ???

Toronto Blue Jays … hype letter? #LetsGoBlueJays (longest hashtag in MLB?)

Seattle Mariners, short but sweet #TrueToTheBlue