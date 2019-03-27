VIDEO: Son of former Cardinals third baseman makes Padres roster 20-years after his father made MLB history

Fernando Tatis Jr., rated the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball, made San Diego’s opening day roster. Fernando Tatis, who played in St. Louis for part of 11 seasons in the big leagues, said he received a call from his son informing him of the club’s decision. Tatis will make arrangements to travel from the Dominican Republic to San Diego for opening day Thursday against the San Francisco Giants to watch his son. The left side of the Padres’ infield will be Tatis at shortstop and All-Star slugger Manny Machado at third base.

It was nearly 20 years ago that Tatis made history with Cardinals when he hit two grand slams in one inning. Here’s the clip from MLB Network with Mike Shannon, and wait until you hear who is providing color commentary on KMOX.