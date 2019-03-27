BillPollockShow – Arkansas cans Anderson, #Mizzou sends four to the “Brain Bowl” (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Arkansas cans Anderson, Nebraska nixes Miles. What are college ADs thinking?

Baseball starts tomorrow. Royals fans should be inspired by what this team may be able to accomplish.

Mizzou is sending four students to face off against some of the top-ranked schools in the nation in one of the most challenging academic activities in the country. The Tigers have qualified for NAQT quiz bowl’s 2019 Intercollegiate Championship Tournament in Chicago on April 6. We’ll talk with team captain Alex to see just how smart he is…I pit him against our news director Brian Hauswirth in a quiz show setting.