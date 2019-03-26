Schwindel makes Royals roster, could start Opening Day

>>Royals Cut Goodwin, Add Duda, Schwindel

(Papillion, NE) — The Royals put outfielder Brian Goodwin on release waivers after he hit .116 in the Cactus League. Kansas City acquired Goodwin last July in a trade with the Nationals. The Royals also added first baseman Lucas Duda [[ doo-dah ]] to their 40-man big league roster. Duda re-joined the club last Thursday on a minor league contract. He hit .242 with 13 home runs in 87 games last season with Kansas City. Royals Hall of Famer George Brett announced Frank Schwindel has made the opening day roster after six seasons in the minors, the last two with Triple-A Omaha.

>>Barlow Sharp In Royals’ Loss To Omaha

(Papillion, NE) — Right-hander Scott Barlow struck out four, walked one and did not allow a hit in two innings in the Royals’ 3-2 loss against their Triple-A Omaha farm club. Adalberto Mondesi tripled home Whit Merrifield in the Kansas City first. Cam Gallagher contributed a sacrifice fly for the other KC run in the eighth. It was the Royals’ final exhibition game before opening the season Thursday against the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.