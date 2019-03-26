Martinez, Gyorko headline IL, Carpenter staying back in Florida with back issues

>>Cardinals Place Five Players On Injured List

(Jupiter, FL) — The Cardinals have placed five players on the injured list, including left-handed reliever Brett Cecil. Cecil is going on the 10-day injured list because of Carpal Tunnel syndrome, which limited his spring appearances this year to just two innings of work. Two other pitchers were shelved as well with Carlos Martinez dealing with a strained rotator cuff and Luke Gregerson battling a sore right shoulder. The Cardinals also said that Justin Williams has a fractured hand and that Jedd Gyorko would open the year on the injured list with a calf problem after originally being expected to be ready for Opening Day.

>>Carpenter Stays In Florida For Extra Work Before Opener

(Jupiter, FL) — Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter will stay behind at the spring training complex for a few days as he deals with back tightness. The team announced yesterday that Carpenter will not go on the injured list, but will stay in Florida as he rehabs from the injury which has caused him to miss the last few spring games. Carpenter should be ready to rejoin the team in time for Thursday’s opener in Milwaukee.

>>Cardinals Take Battle Of Birds In Memphis

(Memphis, TN) — The Cardinals defeated the Memphis Redbirds 6-3 in the Battle of the Birds game between the Triple-A club and its MLB parent. It was the 10th time the teams have competed at the end of spring training since 2000. The Redbirds won the first contest and then again in 2004, but the Cardinals have triumphed in all the other contests for an overall 8-and-2 record in the series. St. Louis will open the regular season Thursday in Milwaukee against the Brewers.