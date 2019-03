Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The Missouri State Lady Bears are the true Cinderellas of March Madness and are wiping the floor with their competition. Hear from coach Kellie Harper.

Mizzou files an appeal with the NCAA

The Cardinals adding guys to the IL like it’s a big party.

Schwing! Schwindel makes the Royals