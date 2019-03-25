Missourians can officially get REAL IDs

The Missouri Department of Revenue is offering the REAL IDs to residents beginning today. The move is the final step for Missouri to satisfy requirements of a federal law intended to prevent terrorism and fraud.

The agency anticipates increased foot traffic and longer wait times at license offices.

The identifications are optional, but will be required to board commercial planes, enter nuclear power plants, and access federal sites, including military bases and federal courthouses. The department says there’s no immediate need to rush to apply because the regular license and ID card will give you access like the REAL ID version will until October 2020.

The transaction and processing fees for a REAL ID version, new or renewal, will be the same as they were before today’s launch. Detailed fee information can be found on the Department of Revenue’s website.

