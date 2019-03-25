Governor Parson to sign Cloria Brown Highway bill on Monday at Capitol

Missouri’s governor is scheduled to sign legislation Monday afternoon in Jefferson City that honors a former state lawmaker who died about a year ago.

Legislation designating a section of highway in St. Louis County as the “Cloria Brown Memorial Highway” will be signed into law by Governor Mike Parson, who plans a 2:45 bill-signing ceremony at the Statehouse.

Representative Brown, R-Mehlville, served three House terms and died last March after battling cancer.

The bill designates a section of heavily-traveled Lindbergh Boulevard from I-55 to Lin Ferry Drive as the Cloria Brown Memorial Highway.

House sponsor State Rep. Patricia Pike, R-Adrian, praised Brown during a January briefing with Capitol reporters, calling her an amazing lawmaker.

“She was a champion of women, (the) less fortunate, veterans, she was very passionate about the human trafficking issues of the state,” Pike said.

Under the bill, private donations would pay for the highway signs, and crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) would place them.

The bipartisan bill was approved by the Missouri House in January by a 150-0 vote, and the Missouri Senate voted 33-0 to approve the bill in February.

Brown represented a swing district in south St. Louis County, a district that included Mehlville.

Brown faced Democrat Vicki Englund in five elections. Englund won in 2008 and in 2012. Brown won in 2010, 2014 and in 2016.

