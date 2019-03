Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

20-24 wins are great but if Robin Pingeton is going to get this team to a Sweet 16, Mizzou has to recruit speed.

Tennessee, Auburn, then maybe Kentucky. Other than that, the SEC was overrated.

The Cardinals got a steal of a deal by signing Paul Goldschmidt to that five-year extension. Comparing Goldy’s contract to the offer the Cards threw at Albert Pujols