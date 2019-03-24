Mizzou denied Sweet 16 bid at Iowa

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (24-11) dropped its NCAA Second Round contest to No. 8 Iowa on Sunday afternoon, 68-52. The Tigers 2018-19 campaign comes to a close after 24 wins and a trip to the NCAA Tournament’s Second Round for the third time in the last four seasons. In 2018-19, Mizzou recorded 24 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1982-84 and reached the Big Dance in for the fourth consecutive season for the first time since 1983-86.

Junior guard Amber Smith led the way for Mizzou on offense with 21 points while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out four assists. Sophie Cunningham closes her career as Mizzou’s all-time leading scorer with 2,187 points, but it was a less than stellar performance against the Hawkeyes. Cunningham shot just 3-for-11 and finished with eight points. Cierra Porter was just 4-for-10 with nine points and the other senior Lauren Aldridge was 2-for-8 for six points.

Mizzou now moves to 7-13 all-time in 13 NCAA Tournament appearances.