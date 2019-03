Alexa Willard and Danielle Gitzen each scored 20 points and Missouri State stunned sixth-seeded DePaul 89-78 on Saturday, snapping the Blue Demons’ five-game winning streak in opening-round NCAA tournament games.

Freshman Elle Ruffridge had a career-high 15 points for the Lady Bears (24-9). They’ll face No. 3 seed Iowa State, the host school, or New Mexico State on Monday