Jontay Porter re-injures ACL

The Kansas City Star is reporting that Missouri Tiger forward Jontay Porter re-injured his ACL that caused him to miss the 20 1819 basketball season. According to the papers sources, Porter re-tore his ACL.

The injury reportedly happened during a work out in Denver, where Porter has been rehabbing his injury.

As a freshman, the younger Porter reclassified to be able to play a year with his older brother Michael Jr at Mizzou. However the elder sibling was held out most of the year with a back injury. Jontay averaged 9.9 points per game and was co-Sixth Man of the Year for the 2017-18 season.

Jontay originally tore his ACL during a closed scrimmage just prior to the start of this Missouri basketball season.