Two Mizzou wrestlers reach All-America status

Mizzou Wrestling sent two into the semifinals of the 2019 Division I NCAA Wrestling Championships Friday morning at PPG Paints Arena. RS senior Daniel Lewis (174) and RS junior Jaydin Eierman (141) both garner All-America honors with their semifinal wins.

Lewis is the program’s third-ever four-time All-American, joining only Ben Askren (2004-07) and J’den Cox (2014-17). Eierman is the program’s eighth three-time All-American. Both will wrestle in the semifinals against the defending national champions tonight.

In the team race, Eierman and Lewis are a key reason why Mizzou currently sits in sixth place after three sessions. Below are the complete team scores.

1. Penn State – 80.0

2. Ohio State – 66.5

3. Oklahoma State – 56.0

4. Iowa – 43.5

5. Michigan – 40.0

6. Mizzou – 37.0

7. Minnesota – 32.0