Two Mizzou wrestlers reach All-America status

Mizzou Wrestling sent two into the semifinals of the 2019 Division I NCAA Wrestling Championships Friday morning at PPG Paints Arena. RS senior Daniel Lewis (174) and RS junior Jaydin Eierman (141) both garner All-America honors with their semifinal wins.
Lewis is the program’s third-ever four-time All-American, joining only Ben Askren (2004-07) and J’den Cox (2014-17). Eierman is the program’s eighth three-time All-American. Both will wrestle in the semifinals against the defending national champions tonight.
In the team race, Eierman and Lewis are a key reason why Mizzou currently sits in sixth place after three sessions. Below are the complete team scores.
1. Penn State – 80.0
2. Ohio State – 66.5
3. Oklahoma State – 56.0
4. Iowa – 43.5
5. Michigan – 40.0
6. Mizzou – 37.0
7. Minnesota – 32.0