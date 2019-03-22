Mizzou wrestling in sixth after first day of NCAA nationals

Mizzou Wrestling advanced four wrestlers into the quarterfinals during session II of the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Thursday night (March 21) at PPG Paints Arena. With the four wrestlers advancing to Friday morning’s quarterfinals, and four grapplers still alive in the wrestlebacks, Mizzou has eight of its nine tournament qualifiers still alive.

After two sessions, Mizzou ranks sixth in the team competition.

Penn State – 32.5

Ohio State – 25.5

Iowa – 24.0

Minnesota – 20.0

Oklahoma State – 20.0

Missouri – 18.0

Michigan – 17.5

Into the quarterfinals are RS senior John Erneste (133), RS junior Jaydin Eierman (141), true freshman Brock Mauller (149) and RS senior Daniel Lewis (174). Erneste is into the quarters for the first time in three NCAA appearances. Eierman is in the quarters for the third straight season and Lewis has advanced that far in all four years of his career. He looks to become the program’s third-ever four-time All-American Friday.