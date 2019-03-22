Mizzou women survive and advance past Drake in OT

Jordan Roundtree hit a free throw after being fouled on a three-point attempt with 1.1 seconds left in overtime and seventh-seeded Missouri beat Drake 77-76 on Friday to advance to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 for the third time in four years. Drake missed a wide-open three from the top of the key for the win as time expired.

Sophie Cunningham scored 21 points and Cierra Porter had 18 for the Tigers (24-10), who face second-seeded and host Iowa on Sunday. Both Porter and Cunningham fouled out.

Eldon, Mo. native Sara Rhine scored 18 points for Drake (27-7), which got knocked out of the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row. The Bulldogs lost the Missouri Valley Conference tournament to Missouri State on Sunday.