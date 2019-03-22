Kansas City Chiefs propose new overtime rules for NFL

After being done in by Tom Brady of the New England Patriots in overtime of the AFC championship game, the Kansas City Chiefs are proposing a change to the rules. The Chiefs are proposing that both teams would get the chance to possess the ball at least once in overtime.

The current rule states that if the first team who possesses the ball scores a touchdown the game is over. The only opportunity under the current for the second team to get the ball is if they force a punt or the other team kicks a field goal.

The Chiefs also have proposed eliminating overtime in the preseason and eliminating the overtime coin toss so that the winner of the coin toss to begin the game would start overtime by choosing whether to kick or receive, or which goal to defend.

New rules require the approval of 24 of the 32 team owners (75 percent) to be adopted. NFL owners gather for their annual meetings Sunday through Wednesday in Phoenix.