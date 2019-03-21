Pet care company to build world headquarters in Missouri

Eastern Missouri’s O’Fallon will be the future world headquarters for a longtime pet care manufacturing company. Cosmos Corporation, currently located in the nearby fast-growing community of Wentzville, plans to create 60 new full-time jobs through its expansion plans. The company, founded in 1985, says increased sales and consistent growth over the past few years has led the business to outgrow its existing Wentzville space.

Cosmos Corp. plans to complete construction of its future $25.7 million site and begin hiring by early 2020 for positions in manufacturing, administration and product management.

The company provides a variety of pet grooming, dental and natural flea and tick products under its TropiClean and Naturel Promise brand lines. The brands are available at nearly all major retailers, reaching a global audience in 65 countries and including over 150 products.

The business was created to support the Kassebaum family’s efforts to serve those in need through faith-based mission work. Its nonprofit organization, Gifts of Love, will be co-located at the new O’Fallon headquarters. A significant portion of TropiClean’s revenue goes directly to Gifts of Love to support the poor, widowed, orphaned and needy.

Through the organization, Cosmos has built a children’s home in Guatemala, feeds over 800 children a day in Haiti, helps provide service dogs for autistic children in the U.S. and supports a horse ranch in Missouri for children in need.

Cosmos currently employs more than 100 people in the St. Louis area.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet