After fatal 2018 tour, Branson duck boat operation taking the season off

Ride The Ducks Branson is not operating this tourist season. The company made the announcement today on its website.

Ongoing investigations into last summer’s deadly boat sinking in southwest Missouri’s Branson has forced the company to step back on offering the boat tours. Multiple lawsuits are pending in the event that killed 17 people during a fast-moving severe thunderstorm last July on Table Rock Lake.

The company says it is instead offering a new patriotic-themed attraction.

