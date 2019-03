The endorsements are raking up about as fast as his touchdown passes. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is making history off the field just as he did on the field in 2018 as a starter.

Mahomes is the first-ever football player to sign an endorsement deal with Oakley, the maker of sunglasses. Mahomes is front and center for the brand’s Prizm optics line.

Mahomes is training this off-season in Texas.