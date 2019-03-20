Governor orders flags at half-staff on Thursday to honor Missouri Army Reservist killed in Kuwait

(Reporter Hal Neisler at Missourinet Festus affiliate KJFF contributed to this story)

Missouri’s governor has ordered American and Missouri flags at all government buildings statewide to be flown at half-staff Thursday, to honor an Army Reserve Specialist killed in the line-of-duty in Kuwait.

Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation honoring Army Reserve Specialist Jackson Johnson of Hillsboro, who died in Kuwait on March 5. Johnson was 20 years old.

The governor’s proclamation says Specialist Johnson was a transportation management coordinator in the 657th Transportation Company, 419th Transportation Battalion, 649th Regional Support Group, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

Governor Parson’s office says Specialist Johnson was killed in the line-of-duty in northern Kuwait when the vehicle he was in collided with another vehicle.

The proclamation says Johnson enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in February 2016, and that he graduated from Hillsboro High School in May 2017. Johnson was deployed to Kuwait in October 2018 as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

“Specialist Johnson decided at an early age that he wanted to defend the United States and was courageously serving far from home to protect our nation. We are grateful for Specialist Johnson’s service and pray for his family and friends as they mourn his loss,” Governor Parson says.

The funeral service for Specialist Johnson will be held Thursday morning at 11 at Kutis South County Chapel, which is on Lemay Ferry Road.

Specialist Johnson will be buried with honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet